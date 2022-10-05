Basaija Idd
16:29

Suspected Ebola Patient Dies in Kasese

5 Oct 2022, 16:22 Comments 179 Views Kasese, Uganda Health Updates
The Kasese DHO, Yusuf Baseke says there is need for increased personal survillance among the community

In short
The suspect was admitted to the facility last week with signs including passing out of blood from body openings and fever.

 

