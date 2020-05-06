Kukunda Judith
17:36

Suspected German Pedophile Granted Bail Top story

6 May 2020, 17:33 Comments 199 Views Court Breaking news
German National Glanser in Court

German National Glanser in Court

In short
"The cancerous wound on the cheek has got worse and his health is dangerously deteriorating. Our concern is that the accused could die in prison and thus can cause a lot of embarrassment for the government and the country", reads the letter dated April 22nd 2020.

 

Tagged with: Evans Ochieng German Glanser Justice Moses Kazibwe caleb alaka

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.