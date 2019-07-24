Suspected Germany Pedophile Bernhard Glaser Denied Bail

In short
However, in a ruling on Wednesday, Masaka High Court resident Judge, Winfred Nabisinde said that the medical forms submitted by the defense team are not sufficient enough to justify that the medical condition of the accused person can stop him from standing trial.
Suspected Germany Pedophile Bernhard Glaser Denied Bail24 Jul 2019, 19:43 Comments 142 Views Court Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Germany national bail application dismissed glaser german national masaka high court quashes bail applicatio
Mentioned: masaka high court
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.