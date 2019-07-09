In short
The blast is said to have occurred around 1:30am this morning in the home of Bernard Mukoye throwing residents in fear of attack by robbers.
Suspected Grenade Attack Scares Residents9 Jul 2019, 18:54 Comments 183 Views Jinja, Uganda Security Misc Report
Mentioned: Anthony Miloso Bernard Mukoye Butagaya Henry Mugarura Jinja RDC Residents of Namwendwa Yoweri Waako government police commander
