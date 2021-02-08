Mugisha James
Suspected Iron Bar Hitmen Kill Two in Kampala

8 Feb 2021, 15:53 Comments 240 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Crime Security Updates
Hadad Mubiru former Red Paper Journalist who was killed

In short
Godfrey Mwanje, a close friend to Mubiru says that Mubiru was killed while trying to save Kato from the attackers.

 

