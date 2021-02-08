Suspected Iron Bar Hitmen Kill Two in Kampala

In short
Godfrey Mwanje, a close friend to Mubiru says that Mubiru was killed while trying to save Kato from the attackers.
Suspected Iron Bar Hitmen Kill Two in Kampala8 Feb 2021, 15:53 Comments 240 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Crime Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: Hadad Mubiru Kampala Owoyesigyire Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Kato Hussein Mwanje Godfrey Wanyama Francis
Mentioned: Kanyanya
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.