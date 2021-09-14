Julius Ocungi
Suspected Karimojong Rustlers Fleeing Disarmament Exercise Enter Agago Top story

14 Sep 2021, 13:41 Comments 243 Views Agago, Uganda Northern Agriculture Security Updates
Animals graze in a field in Lapono Subcounty in Agago District.

The Fifth Infantry Division Commander, Brig. William Bainomugisha said that he wasn’t aware of the reported entry of rustlers in Agago running away from the ongoing operations in Karamoja. He however says in any case if the rustlers sneak across the border, they would be repulsed with force due to the heavy deployment of UPDF soldiers along the Agago, Karamoja border.

 

