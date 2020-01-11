In short
According to local leaders, the armed rustlers whose numbers were not established looted seven cattle from kiloko itiyo village in Loperebong Sub County and four others from Matakula village in Omiya Pacwa Sub-county.
UPPDF soldiers guard some of the stolen cattle recovered from armed South Sudanese rustlers in May 2018. Photo By Julius Ocungi
