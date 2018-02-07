Angelo Okello
07:50

Suspected Karimojong Warriors Kill 3 in Agago

7 Feb 2018, 07:50 Comments 125 Views Agago, Uganda Crime Northern Security Report
Acholi cultural dancers dressed as warriors. Peter Labeja

Acholi cultural dancers dressed as warriors. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The incident happened in a jungle of Anywang Gai village in Lojim Parish, Omiya Pacwa Sub County on Monday. The deceased have been identified as 40-year-old Adious Ocaya, Saddam Otoo and Walter Ochan. David Oyoo, 22, is receiving treatment at Dr. Ambrosoli Hospital in Kalongo for injuries he sustained during the attack.

 

Tagged with: suspected karimojong warriors kill three in agago karimojong cattle raids in agago acholi karimojong conflict karimojong attacks
Mentioned: agago district local government

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.