In short
The incident happened in a jungle of Anywang Gai village in Lojim Parish, Omiya Pacwa Sub County on Monday. The deceased have been identified as 40-year-old Adious Ocaya, Saddam Otoo and Walter Ochan. David Oyoo, 22, is receiving treatment at Dr. Ambrosoli Hospital in Kalongo for injuries he sustained during the attack.
Suspected Karimojong Warriors Kill 3 in Agago
7 Feb 2018
Agago, Uganda
