In short
The victims were reportedly attacked last night when the assailants armed with bows and arrows raided their home in Labongo Otal village, Gule Parish in Orom Sub-county. Security identified the victims as Faustino Oyoo, 73, and his wife Laura Apio, 65, who are currently undergoing medical treatment at Namokora Health Center IV.
Suspected Karimonjong Warriors Severely Injure Elderly Couple in Kitgum
10 Nov 2021
