Kule Jerome Bitswande
16:41

Suspected Kasese Ebola Suspects Test Negative

21 Aug 2018, 16:41 Comments 95 Views Kasese, Uganda Health Editorial

In short
Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Minister for Health, says that despite the samples being negative, there is need for more vigilance.

 

Tagged with: ebola suspects test negative screening continues at the mpondwe boarder people urged to remain vigilant
Mentioned: uganda viral research institute the ministry of health uganda dr jane ruth aceng health minister bwera hospital

