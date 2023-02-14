Suspected Kidnappers of Gomba Pastor Shot Dead

In short
Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson, says that the suspects kidnapped Pastor Barishya from her Canaan Ministries church in Kaganga on February 6th, 2023 and they kept moving her around Masaka, Sembabule, Mbarara, and Bushenyi districts to evade arrest.
Suspected Kidnappers of Gomba Pastor Shot Dead14 Feb 2023, 12:46 Comments 108 Views Mbarara, Uganda Crime Updates
Tagged with: Kidnappers Shot dead
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF
