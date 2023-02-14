EDSON KINENE
Suspected Kidnappers of Gomba Pastor Shot Dead

Samson Kasasira Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson

Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson, says that the suspects kidnapped Pastor Barishya from her Canaan Ministries church in Kaganga on February 6th, 2023 and they kept moving her around Masaka, Sembabule, Mbarara, and Bushenyi districts to evade arrest.

 

