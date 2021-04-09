Suspected Kidnapper Shot Dead in Fort Portal

In short
Mugume was shot dead on Friday by security personnel in Karamaga cell in Central Division, Fort Portal City.
Suspected Kidnapper Shot Dead in Fort Portal9 Apr 2021, 16:07 Comments 227 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Crime Updates
Some residents of Fort Portal city who didn't know Mugume bought photos of his lifeless body from a photographer who was selling them at Fort Portal regional referral hospital mortuary.
