Suspected Kidnappers Demand UGX 400,000 Ransom for 16-year old Boy in Elegu

Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson, Patrick Jimmy Okema disclosed that the victim’s mother revealed that the alleged kidnappers called and demanded 400,000 shillings to be sent to the victim’s contact before he is released.
Suspected Kidnappers Demand UGX 400,000 Ransom for 16-year old Boy in Elegu17 Feb 2020, 19:47 Comments 100 Views Amuru, Ethiopia Human rights Crime Security Updates
Tagged with: 16-year-old male juvenile Kalanzi Crime Lorikowo West village inquiries kidnappers ransom
Mentioned: Amuru district. Aswa River Region Police Atiak Sub-County Elegu Police Station Elegu Town Council
