Suspected Killer Boda-boda Dad Arrested in Luuka

In short
"In reference to the murder that on 08/05/2020 the suspect one MBAGO YASIN, a resident of Banda "B" a Boda boda rider at kireka farmer's market has been identified and arrested in LUUKA district and taken to CPS LUUKA pending transfer to Jinja road Police," Owoyesigyire said in a text message to journalists.
Suspected Killer Boda-boda Dad Arrested in Luuka10 May 2020, 08:50 Comments 129 Views Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Yasin Mbago. Carol Nambozo. Shaban. Musa.
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.