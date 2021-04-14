In short
The two appeared last month before Miriam Ayo Eddy Okello, the Chief Magistrate of the Utilities, Wildlife and Standards Court. They were charged with entering a protected area without permission, hunting wild animal in a wildlife conservation area without permission, killing wild animals and protected wildlife species in a wildlife conservation area without permission.
Suspected Lion Killers Change Plea
14 Apr 2021
The accused persons appeared in court via a video conferencing link connecting to Kitalya government prison.
In short
