Kukunda Judith
16:31

Suspected Lion Killers Change Plea

14 Apr 2021, 16:30 Comments 155 Views Court Updates
The accused persons appeared in court via a video conferencing link connecting to Kitalya government prison.

The accused persons appeared in court via a video conferencing link connecting to Kitalya government prison.

In short
The two appeared last month before Miriam Ayo Eddy Okello, the Chief Magistrate of the Utilities, Wildlife and Standards Court. They were charged with entering a protected area without permission, hunting wild animal in a wildlife conservation area without permission, killing wild animals and protected wildlife species in a wildlife conservation area without permission.

 

Tagged with: Climbing lions Lions poisoned Queen Elizabeth National Park

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.