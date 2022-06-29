Suspected Lunatic Kills Two Minors

In short
The dead are five-year-old Nuru Mutesi and six-year-old Allan Owor, both residents of Bubenge village in Ibulanku sub-county. They were attacked by a mentally ill man on Tuesday night.
Suspected Lunatic Kills Two Minors29 Jun 2022, 15:36 Comments 138 Views Bugweri, Uganda Crime Report
