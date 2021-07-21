Suspected Militiamen Raid Lake Albert, Rob Three Boat Engines

Fishing boats at Kaiso Landing site in Hoima district. Some of the boats have been robbed by the suspected Militiamen. Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short

The seven suspected militiamen, four of them dressed in the DRC military uniform, placed several fishermen at gunpoint and ordered them to surrender their fishing gear. After executing their mission, they crossed to the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to Ethien Arua, one of the affected fishermen.