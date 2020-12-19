Suspected Motorcycle Robber Killed byMob in Oyam District

In short
Grace Musoke, the Oyam District Police Commander, confirmed the incident but condemned the mob action. Musoke says Police had recovered the motorcycle while a case of murder by mob has been registered at Kamdini Police Station under CRB 170/2020 pending investigations.
Suspected Motorcycle Robber Killed byMob in Oyam District19 Dec 2020, 17:17 Comments 188 Views Oyam, Uganda Crime Business and finance Northern Updates
