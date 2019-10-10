Suspected Motorcycle Thief Lynched in Kitgum

In short
The Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson Jimmy Patrick Okema says the deceased was suspected to have stolen a motorcycle registration UEJ542T belonging to Patrick Tabu from Pajimo trading centre.
Suspected Motorcycle Thief Lynched in Kitgum10 Oct 2019, 12:42 Comments 137 Views Kitgum, Uganda Crime Northern Updates
