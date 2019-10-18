Suspected Motorcycle Thief Lynched in Luweero

In short
Robert Ssekyanzi, the Chairperson of Luweero Boda Boda Riders’ Association alleges that the robbers hit Ssentongo with a hammer before he stole his motorcycle registration number UEA 594L leaving him unconscious.
Suspected Motorcycle Thief Lynched in Luweero18 Oct 2019
Police detectives leaving Kalongo Miti zone with the dead body and the suspected stolen motorycles on board of thier van
In short
Tagged with: Motor cycle thefts annual crime report mob justice
