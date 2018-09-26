Patrick Uma
15:36

Suspected Nodding Syndrome Cases Reported in Oyam

26 Sep 2018, 15:36 Comments 133 Views Gulu, Uganda East Africa Health Northern Analysis

In short
Gillian Akullu, the Oyam Resident District commissioner says the suspected cases were found in Otwal, Aleka and Abok sub-counties.

 

Tagged with: 13 suspected cases of nodding syndrome diagnosed in oyam dr thomas malinga oyam district health officer nodding syndrome in uganda
Mentioned: the ministry of health uganda

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.