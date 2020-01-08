Candia Stephen
19:37

Suspected Pneumococcal Meningitis Kills Four in Terego

8 Jan 2020, 19:31 Comments 153 Views Arua, Uganda Health Report
Dr. Paul Drileba DHO Arua speaking to the Press at his offices in Arua town on Wednesday.

Dr. Paul Drileba DHO Arua speaking to the Press at his offices in Arua town on Wednesday.

In short
The infection occurs when the bacteria invade the bloodstream and move across to infect the membranes that protect the brain and spinal cord against physical damage. According to medics, the bacteria releases poisons, causing inflammation and swelling in the brain tissue, resulting in severe headache, stiff neck and dislike of bright lights and convulsions.

 

Tagged with: pneumococcal Meningitis.

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.