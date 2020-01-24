In short
It is alleged that Mutyaba, together with colleagues still at large, disguised as passengers and hired Ronald Atugonza, a bodaboda rider to take them to Miika Hotel along the Hoima-Butiaba-Wanseko road, on Thursday night.
Suspected Robber Arrested for Hacking Motorcyclist in Hoima
