In short
Lira Resident District Commissioner Milton Odongo said the deceased was found inside the perimeter wall of MP Achons house at Senior Quarter B Village, in Lira town. He was first held at gunpoint by the security guard, but later shot when he attempted to disarm the guard. His body was taken to Lira Regional Referral Hospital mortuary.
Suspected Robber Killed at MP Achon's Home in Lira1 Jan 2019, 16:59 Comments 103 Views Lira, Uganda Crime Analysis
Tagged with: lira district mp achon julius
