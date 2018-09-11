In short
According to Kasadha, Elimulwa was gunned down on Monday night while trying to force his way into the strong room of the Pump Fuel Station. Kasadha says they received intelligence about the planned robbery and alerted the security guard on duty.
Suspected Robber Shot At Pump Fuel Station
