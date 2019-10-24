Wambuzi Reacheal
12:14

Suspected Robbers Kill Police Constable in Jinja

24 Oct 2019, 12:11 Comments 96 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Misc Report
Police officers inspect the scene of crime.

Police officers inspect the scene of crime.

In short
Muzamilu Izimba, a cyclist operating opposite the taxi park who witnessed the incident says that the deceased arrested two suspects at around 5:30 am. He adds that as Izimba was opening the police post cells, one of the suspects pushed him and cut his head before fleeing the scene.

 

Tagged with: crime incident park police regional police taxi
Mentioned: AK47 Eric Sakwa George Jinja Kya Muzamilu Izimba Paul Nkore Sylvia Nangobi Tanga UPDF police commander

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.