Suspected Robbers Kill Police Constable in Jinja

In short
Muzamilu Izimba, a cyclist operating opposite the taxi park who witnessed the incident says that the deceased arrested two suspects at around 5:30 am. He adds that as Izimba was opening the police post cells, one of the suspects pushed him and cut his head before fleeing the scene.
Suspected Robbers Kill Police Constable in Jinja24 Oct 2019, 12:11 Comments 96 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Misc Report
