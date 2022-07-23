Suspected Serial Robber Brian Wandera Flees to Kenya

In short
According to security sources, Brian successfully crossed to Kenya using cargo trucks. But Ugandan security team has reportedly notified their counterparts to have him arrested and brought back to face his robbery charges.
Suspected Serial Robber Brian Wandera Flees to Kenya23 Jul 2022, 12:50 Comments 105 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Pius Wandera. Pius Wandera. Special Investigation
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.