Charles Onek, the LC 3 chairperson of Madi Opei Town Council told Uganda Radio Network that the two UPDF soldiers from Banabana 75th Battalion were guarding a kraal in Central Ward, Madi Opei Town Council, when the raiders struck around 1 am Wednesday morning.
Suspected South Sudanese Rustlers Kill UPDF Soldier, Injure Another in Lamwo Top story6 Jul 2022, 09:25 Comments 101 Views Northern Human rights Crime Updates
UPPDF soldiers guard some of the stolen cattle recovered from armed South Sudanese rustlers in May 2018. Photo By Julius Ocungi
