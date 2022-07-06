UPPDF soldiers guard some of the stolen cattle recovered from armed South Sudanese rustlers in May 2018. Photo By Julius Ocungi

In short

Charles Onek, the LC 3 chairperson of Madi Opei Town Council told Uganda Radio Network that the two UPDF soldiers from Banabana 75th Battalion were guarding a kraal in Central Ward, Madi Opei Town Council, when the raiders struck around 1 am Wednesday morning.