Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga has identified the deceased as Hamid Nsubuga suspected a suicide bomber who escaped from Pader district in Northern Uganda in August.
Suspected Terror Attacker Shot Dead In Kyebando
Items which were confiscated by security operatives said to be bomb making equipment in Pader District.
