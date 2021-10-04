Mugisha James
20:37

Suspected Terror Attacker Shot Dead In Kyebando

4 Oct 2021, 20:33 Comments 110 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Breaking news
Items which were confiscated by security operatives said to be bomb making equipment in Pader District.

In short
Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga has identified the deceased as Hamid Nsubuga suspected a suicide bomber who escaped from Pader district in Northern Uganda in August.

 

Tagged with: Fred Enanga
Mentioned: Kyebando Kampala

