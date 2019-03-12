Suspected Thief Gunned Down

In short
A police officer told URN that the suspect was carrying a sack full of tiles, which he is believed to have stolen from one of the factories in industrial park. The officer said they asked the deceased to stop as the 999 patrol vehicle approached him but he threw the sack and started running.
Suspected Thief Gunned Down12 Mar 2019, 20:20 Comments 151 Views Human rights Crime Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: Namanve Namanve Industrial park Shooting
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.