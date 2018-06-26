Comrade Katooto
13:02

Suspected Thief Shot Dead at Bushenyi Fuel Station

26 Jun 2018, 13:02 Comments 92 Views Bushenyi, Uganda Crime Breaking news

In short
Martial Tumusiime, the Greater Bushenyi Region Police spokesperson, says the deceaseds body is lying at Kitagata hospital in Sheema district awaiting postmortem.

 

Tagged with: station fuel oil security guard deceased district pump vehicle registration motor vehicle coach ukrainian hryvnia cell j building premises administrator manager executive vehicle police execute guard
Mentioned: bushenyi shallotte nankunda sheema kitagata hospital greater bushenyi region police spokesperson martial tumusiime toyota corona bernard tibanyendera sub county gongo kennedy gumisiriza ishaka-kasese bam tiger bam pump fuel station

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.