Suspected Turkana Rustlers Arrested with Guns in Moroto

5 Apr 2022, 12:19 Comments 145 Views Moroto, Uganda Crime Security Report
Turkana warriors arrested by joint security forces in Naput village Rupa subcounty Moroto district

Maj Isaac Oware, the UPDF 3rd division spokesperson, says that they picked up the suspects on March 30, 2022, during their operation around the border areas. He says that the suspects are in custody at the UPDF 3rd division headquarters in Moroto pending further investigations.

 

