Suspected Turkana Warriors Kill One, Burn 50 houses in Kaabong

Mr. Peter Chegem a secretary of defense in Locheker village said the Turkana armed with guns attacked the village and burnt 50 houses and looted Items such as saucespons, sorghum, millet and maize that people had stored in their granaries.
Suspected Turkana Warriors Kill One, Burn 50 houses in Kaabong27 Mar 2022, 14:28 Comments 57 Views Security Human rights Crime Updates
Residents run away after the maliciously set fire broke out destroying their houses in Nakongmuto village in Panyangara sub county Kotido district on Sunday (photo by Steven Ariong)
