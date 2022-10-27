Suspected Ugandan Poacher Shot Dead in South Sudan

In short
Dominic Eyiachi, the Police Community Liaison Officer for Moyo district says Manya Gabriel was in a group of six people who entered Nimule National Game Reserve of South Sudan to poach on Wednesday and met his fate at about 02:00 pm.
Suspected Ugandan Poacher Shot Dead in South Sudan27 Oct 2022, 19:36 Comments 70 Views Moyo District, Uganda Crime Security Northern Breaking news
