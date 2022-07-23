Godfrey Eyoku
13:07

Suspected Warriors Attack Kraal in Moroto, Steal 35 Cows

23 Jul 2022, 13:05 Comments 107 Views Moroto, Uganda Crime Security Report
A woman organising thorn trees for constructing the animal shed before the attack in the last night.

A woman organising thorn trees for constructing the animal shed before the attack in the last night.

In short
John Robert Adupa the LCIII Chairperson Lotisan sub-county, says that the warriors attacked the kraal in the night and people who were guarding the kraal fled to the Army detach that is about 100 meters away.

 

Tagged with: 35 cows raided by warriors Lotisan sub county Moroto district a protected kraal
Mentioned: Joint Security Forces

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.