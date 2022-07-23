Suspected Warriors Attack Kraal in Moroto, Steal 35 Cows

In short
John Robert Adupa the LCIII Chairperson Lotisan sub-county, says that the warriors attacked the kraal in the night and people who were guarding the kraal fled to the Army detach that is about 100 meters away.
Suspected Warriors Attack Kraal in Moroto, Steal 35 Cows23 Jul 2022, 13:05 Comments 107 Views Moroto, Uganda Crime Security Report
A woman organising thorn trees for constructing the animal shed before the attack in the last night.
In short
Mentioned: Joint Security Forces
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.