Suspected Warriors Shoot Another ISO Staff

In short
Micheal Longole, the Karamoja Regional Police Spokesperson, says that rustlers shot Longok at his home on Monday night before fleeing to an unknown location. "He was rushed to Moroto Regional Referral Hospital for treatment and a case of attempted murder has been opened at CPS Moroto vide SD REF 06/13/06/2022," he said.
Suspected Warriors Shoot Another ISO Staff14 Jun 2022, 07:55 Comments 132 Views Security Human rights Crime Updates
