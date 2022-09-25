Suspects Accused of Offensive Communication Against Speaker Ask DPP to Drop Charges

In short
The suspects say that it is unfortunate that they were arrested and arraigned in Court despite a lack of sufficient evidence to warrant the Prosecution and this has reportedly been manifested in court.
Suspects Accused of Offensive Communication Against Speaker Ask DPP to Drop Charges25 Sep 2022, 15:10 Comments 173 Views Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Businessman Francis Matovu commonly known as Butto, National Unity Platform Secretary for Mobilization in Eastern Uganda Moses Bigirwa and journalists Pidson Kareire and Moses Mugalula. DPP Jane Frances Abodo Speaker Anita Among Annet
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.