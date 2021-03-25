Suspects in Lions' Killing Transferred to CID Headquarters

In short
On Wednesday night, Fred Enanga, police spokesperson said that Tumuheirwe, Miryango and Ariho have been transferred from Kanungu police station to Kibuli CID headquarters for more interrogations.
Suspects in Lions' Killing Transferred to CID Headquarters25 Mar 2021, 09:54 Comments 154 Views Kanungu, Western Region, Uganda Tourism Updates
Vicent Tumuheirwe, a prime suspect carrying lions' body parts in a mosquito net (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.