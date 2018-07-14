Ronald Odongo & Ambrose Okae
Suspects Return Stolen Police Gun In Oyam

14 Jul 2018 Oyam, Uganda
An AK 47 gun. courtesy photo

In short
The gun number UG POL 564804 28-24076 was handed over to, Patrick Olobo the Myene Sub County on Thursday.Olobo says the firearm was handed to him by the suspects at Acwara-Tere village, Acimi parish, Myene Sub County on Thursday morning around 6am.

 

