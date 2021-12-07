Basaija Idd
10:31

Suspended Former FDC Parliamentary Candidate Quits Party

7 Dec 2021, 10:29 Comments 141 Views Kasese, Uganda Politics Updates
FDC party has suspended former Kasese municipality flag Bearer and Terminated membership of three for acting in contrast to the party rules

FDC party has suspended former Kasese municipality flag Bearer and Terminated membership of three for acting in contrast to the party rules

In short
Ntabose was suspended by the FDC Secretary General Nathan Nandala Mafabi for engaging in activities that are hostile to the party.

 

Tagged with: forum for democratic change-fdc party
Mentioned: Forum for Democratic Change-FDC

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.