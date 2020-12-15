Kukunda Judith
Suspended Judiciary PS Kagole Kivumbi’s Forced Leave Illegal - Court

15 Dec 2020, 18:30 Comments 113 Views Court Report
Judiciary Permanent Secretary Kagole Kivumbi lost in thought following several inquiries by MPs. Olive Nakatudde

Judiciary Permanent Secretary Kagole Kivumbi lost in thought following several inquiries by MPs.

In short
Regarding costs, Justice Ssekaana has ruled that each party shall bear its costs since the applicant was pursuing a public interest litigation with no direct interest but rather the interest was to defend the rule of law.

 

