Suspended Makerere University Students Granted Bail

In short
The students accused of allegedly organizing unlawful assemblies through social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp. It is alleged that they rallied students to protest against the 15 percent tuition increment by the University management.
Suspended Makerere University Students Granted Bail19 Sep 2018, 19:36 Comments 105 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: suspended students bail acaa ketty joan
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.