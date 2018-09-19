Kukunda Judith and Onesmus Niwagaba
Suspended Makerere University Students Granted Bail

19 Sep 2018, 19:36 Comments 105 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report

In short
The students accused of allegedly organizing unlawful assemblies through social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp. It is alleged that they rallied students to protest against the 15 percent tuition increment by the University management.

 

