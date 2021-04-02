In short
Josephate Mudakwa, a tout operating at Busia county Bus Park in Kenya, says that he has been earning a minimum of Kshs 500 (About UGX 17,000) daily but ever since Uhuru suspended bus operation he often sleeps on an empty stomach. He says should the situation continue like, some of them may resort to crime for survival.
Suspension of Bus Operations in Kenya Hits Busia Touts Hard
2 Apr 2021
