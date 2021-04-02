Bernard Bakalu
18:07

Suspension of Public Way of the Cross Hampers Conversion of Non-Christians- Luweero Lay Leader Top story

2 Apr 2021, 18:03 Comments 170 Views Religion Report
Some of the few participants in the Way of the Cross in Kasana Cathedral

In short
Speaking to Uganda Radio Network, Yvonne Ssenvuma, the Leader of the laity of Kasana Cathedral Small Christian community, under Kasana Cathedral Parish, says that for two consecutive years now as leaders in Kasana-Luweero Diocese, they have missed out on attracting people
from other religious denominations.

 

