Speaking to Uganda Radio Network, Yvonne Ssenvuma, the Leader of the laity of Kasana Cathedral Small Christian community, under Kasana Cathedral Parish, says that for two consecutive years now as leaders in Kasana-Luweero Diocese, they have missed out on attracting people
from other religious denominations.
Suspension of Public Way of the Cross Hampers Conversion of Non-Christians- Luweero Lay Leader Top story2 Apr 2021, 18:03 Comments 170 Views Religion Report
