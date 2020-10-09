Suspicious Academic Papers Haunt Lwengo Woman MP Cissy Namujju

In short
Namujju retained the NRM flag for the Lwengo Woman Parliamentary seat after defeating Dr Sarah Nkonge Muwonge with 46,491 against 28,474 votes. But Sarah Nkonge lodged a petition in Masaka High Court alleging that Namujju used academic qualifications owned by another person to secure her nomination.
Lwengo District Woman MP Cissy Dionizia Namujju, whose nomination is challenged on accademic grounds
