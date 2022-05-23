Sustainability Challenges Threaten Operations of Public Libraries

In short
Joel Mukasa, who vends art crafts, and pieces of jewelry at the verandah of the library, says that the facility has almost lost its relevancy because it is no longer attractive to the community including students who were its regular users especially on weekends and during holidays.
Sustainability Challenges Threaten Operations of Public Libraries23 May 2022, 11:10 Comments 141 Views Education Analysis
Masaka Public Library is one of those sold sparking off public outcry Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.