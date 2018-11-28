Wambuzi Reacheal
Swedish Ambassador Asks Gov't to Implement Child Protection Laws

28 Nov 2018
The minister of education and sports, Hon. Janet Museveni signs a commitment to end child marriages and teenages pregnancies. Wambuzi Reacheal

In short
Speaking at the belated International Girl Child day celebrations at Kagoma Primary school in Buwenge sub-county, Jinja district, Lindgarde said that, Uganda has introduced numerous strategies and policies to protect girls, but are never implemented.

 

