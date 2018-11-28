In short
Speaking at the belated International Girl Child day celebrations at Kagoma Primary school in Buwenge sub-county, Jinja district, Lindgarde said that, Uganda has introduced numerous strategies and policies to protect girls, but are never implemented.
Swedish Ambassador Asks Gov't to Implement Child Protection Laws28 Nov 2018, 10:52 Comments 99 Views Jinja, Uganda Education Report
The minister of education and sports, Hon. Janet Museveni signs a commitment to end child marriages and teenages pregnancies. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.