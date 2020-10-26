Aldon Walukamba
13:52

Swedish Solar Water Boiler Becoming Popular in Uganda

26 Oct 2020, 13:49 Comments 85 Views Kampala, Uganda Science and technology Health Lifestyle Interview
Solvatten solar heating container on Exhibition at Lugogo in 2019

Solvatten solar heating container on Exhibition at Lugogo in 2019

In short
The ease of acquiring and using the affordable boiler is helping people to avoid catching a variety of diseases

 

Tagged with: Solvatten solar container access to clean water energy access sdg 6 solar energy solar heating solar power uganda vision 2040

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.