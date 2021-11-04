Sweet Potato Caterpillars Ravage Gardens in Teso

In short
The caterpillars were first sighted in Ngora district in a pest and disease surveillance report conducted by the Production and Marketing Department last month. In Ngora district, more than 90 acres have been affected by the caterpillar invasion in the villages of Agule, Kopege, Agu, Orit, Kopelu, Ngora, Kees and Angod among others.
Sweet Potato Caterpillars Ravage Gardens in Teso4 Nov 2021, 11:50 Comments 127 Views Ngora, Uganda Agriculture Updates
Tagged with: affected livelihoods in teso agricultural production reduces over dry spell. food security threat in teso sweet potato caterpillars
