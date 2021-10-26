Kato Joseph
Swift Bus Explosion Was a Suicide Mission- Security

26 Oct 2021, 13:02 Comments 170 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
The explosive device went off from within the bus as it travelled through Lungala in Mpigi district. But Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga says that the exhibit and preliminary investigation show that the bomber was wearing a suicide jacket and had a detonator in his hands.

 

